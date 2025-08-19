Ram Charan REVEALS his first celebrity crush; Read on
Mega Power Star and global hero Ram Charan has tons of fans, especially among women. Many have a crush on him. But do you know who Ram Charan's first crush was?
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Global Star Ram Charan
Global star Ram Charan has a huge mass appeal and a massive female fan following. Many adore him. Even among celebrities, there are those who are crazy about him. So, who was Charan's first crush? He revealed this himself a while ago.
Mega Power Star Ram Charan shocked everyone by revealing his first crush in an interview. He surprised everyone by saying he admired a Hollywood actress. Ram Charan, who gained international recognition with the movie RRR, has earned a good name as a Telugu actor who has attracted Hollywood media beyond the Pan-India level. He also gave several interviews to the Hollywood media during the release of 'RRR' in 2022.
Ram Charan's First Crush
In an online interview with an international media outlet in 2023, Ram Charan revealed some interesting facts. When asked, “Who was your first celebrity crush?” Charan replied, “Julia Roberts.” Ram Charan blushed a little before saying her name. His shyness further attracted fans.
Charan said, “Julia Roberts was my first crush. Whenever I saw her on TV or the big screen, I couldn't take my eyes off her. I'm a big fan of hers. I developed a special admiration for her after watching 'Pretty Woman',” he said. He also revealed the name of another Hollywood actress. He said that Catherine Zeta-Jones is his favorite actress. “The first movie I saw her acting in was 'The Mark of Zorro'. Her performance in that movie impressed me a lot,” he said.
International Recognition with RRR
Ram Charan also gained international recognition as part of the RRR team that recently shone on the Oscar stage. However, after RRR, Charan faced two disasters. Both Acharya, in which he starred with his father Chiranjeevi, and the big-budget pan-India project 'Game Changer', directed by South star director Shankar, showed disastrous results at the box office. So, Ram Charan is determined to score a solid hit this time. He is planning accordingly.
Mega Power Star Busy with Peddi
This time, Ram Charan is determined to deliver a full meal of a movie to his fans with a solid hit. He is doing his 16th film under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana, with a story written by Sukumar. Janhvi Kapoor is starring opposite Ram Charan in this film titled Peddi. Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman is composing the music for this film. After this film, there is a possibility that he will do another film under Sukumar's direction.