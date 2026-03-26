Ram Charan Recovers Fast After Peddi Injury, Film Shoot Continues Without Delay
Fans were concerned after Ram Charan suffered an injury on the sets of Peddi. However, his treatment has been successful, and he is recovering well. The makers have confirmed the film’s schedule remains on track without delays.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Ram Charan got hurt during the 'Peddi' shoot
The team cleared the air about Ram Charan's accident on the 'Peddi' set. They said he got a minor injury near his left eye but is doing fine now. They also confirmed that shooting will resume from Thursday, so there's no need to worry.
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Image Credit : facebook / Ramcharan
A minor injury to Ram Charan's left eye
The film's team stated that Ram Charan is completely fine now. He received minor treatment for a small injury on his left eye. They assured fans that everything is under control and the shooting schedule will continue smoothly without any delays.
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Image Credit : Chiranjeevi\Twitter
Chiranjeevi reveals the doctor who operated on Ram Charan
Megastar Chiranjeevi revealed that the whole family was worried sick after Ram Charan's injury. He introduced Dr. Sudhakar Prasad, a plastic surgeon at Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, who performed the surgery. Chiranjeevi posted on X, thanking the doctor for his 'skilful surgery' and 'precision,' which put all their worries to rest.
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Image Credit : Instagram/peddimovie
Clarity on Peddi movie's release date
There were rumours that 'Peddi' would be delayed because of Ram Charan's injury. However, the team has confirmed that the shooting is on schedule. This means the film will release on April 30 as planned. They also released a new poster, hinting at a special surprise for fans on Sri Rama Navami.
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