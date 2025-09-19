Ram Charan Appointed Brand Ambassador of India’s First Archery Premier League
Global star Ram Charan has been named the brand ambassador for India’s first-ever Archery Premier League (APL), marking another prestigious achievement in his career and boosting the sport's visibility nationwide.
Another rare honor for Ram Charan
Global star Ram Charan, famed worldwide after RRR, continues to rise. Recently, he received a rare honor by being appointed the brand ambassador for India’s first-ever Archery Premier League (APL).
Ram Charan Named Brand Ambassador for Archery Premier League
Global star Ram Charan is the brand ambassador for India’s first Archery Premier League (APL), held from Oct 2-12 in New Delhi. The league will feature 36 top Indian and 12 international archers competing for the inaugural title.
Ram Charan's Reaction
Ram Charan said, “Archery teaches discipline and focus. I’m proud to support APL, a platform for Indian archers to shine globally and inspire future athletes to achieve their dreams.”
Peddi gift for Dasara
Ram Charan’s upcoming film “Peddi” will release its first song on October 2. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring music by A.R. Rahman, the film has completed over 75 days of shooting, with another 80 days scheduled to finish production.
Peddi Release
Janhvi Kapoor stars as the heroine in “Peddi,” alongside Divyendu Sharma and Shiva Rajkumar. The film is set to release in five languages on March 27, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.