Raksha Bandhan 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that celebrate brother-sister bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: The bond between siblings are celebrated in these 5 heartfelt Bollywood movies. Here's a full list
Raksha Bandhan is the perfect time to bond over movies that celebrate the joys, fights, and deep love between siblings. Here are 5 Bollywood films you’ll love watching together
Fiza
This emotional tale of a sister’s search for her missing brother during troubled times is poignant. Karisma Kapoor’s powerful performance as Fiza underlines the strength of sibling devotion.
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na
The film explores friendships and romantic relationships, but the sweet bond between Jai and his cousin Shaleen is beautifully portrayed—full of warmth, teasing, and heartfelt understanding.
Josh
Set in Goa, this film features a unique sibling duo—Max and Shirley, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Their fierce loyalty and banter reflect the fiery spirit of sibling love.
Iqbal
This heartwarming story of a deaf and mute boy chasing his cricket dreams is deeply moving. His sister, Khadija, is his biggest support, symbolizing silent strength and unconditional love.
Dil Dhadakne Do
A modern family drama where siblings Ayesha and Kabir share a strong, honest bond amid chaotic family pressures. Their camaraderie, trust, and support will remind you of your own sibling dynamics.