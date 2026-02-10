- Home
Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Delhi's Tihar Jail in a cheque-bounce case. He got emotional after not getting relief from the court in this ₹2.5 crore dispute related to the 2010 film 'Ata Pata Laapata' and spoke his mind before surrendering to jail.
Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar Jail
Actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail in a cheque bounce case. The Delhi High Court denied him more time to pay the dues, related to his 2010 film 'Ata Pata Laapata'.
Rajpal Yadav gets emotional before surrender
Before surrendering, Rajpal Yadav got very emotional. He reportedly said, "Sir, what can I do? I have no money." This statement has gone viral and made fans emotional too.
What is Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case?
In 2010, Rajpal Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore for his film 'Ata Pata Laapata'. The film flopped, he couldn't repay, and his cheques bounced, leading to a legal case.
Court's verdict and sentence for Rajpal Yadav
In April 2018, a court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife, sentencing him to 6 months. He challenged it, but the legal battle continued as the dues grew to nearly ₹9 crore.
What's next in Rajpal Yadav's case?
With no relief from the High Court, Rajpal Yadav must serve his sentence. The case highlights financial risks in Bollywood. Fans hope he'll return to the screen soon.
