Rajpal Yadav Birthday: Net worth, age, wife of Bollywood comedian

Rajpal Yadav Birthday: Well-known comedian Rajpal Yadav from the film industry has turned 54. He was born in 1971 in Shahjahanpur, UP. On his birthday, we are going to tell you about his family, wife, and children

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

Rajpal Yadav, who adds comedy to Bollywood films, has turned 54. Talking about his family, his wife's name is Radha. Radha is Rajpal's second wife. His first wife, Karuna, has passed away

article_image2

Rajpal Yadav's first marriage was with Karuna in 1992. Karuna passed away shortly after the birth of their daughter, Jyoti. He raised his daughter alone for a long time


article_image3

Rajpal Yadav then decided to get married again. He married Radha in 2003, who is 9 years younger than him. The two met in Canada in 2002. At that time, Rajpal was shooting for the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in Canada

article_image4

Rajpal Yadav and Radha dated each other for a year and then decided to get married. Ashutosh Rana especially attended the couple's wedding with his wife Renuka Shahane

article_image5

You will be surprised to know that Rajpal Yadav's wife is taller than him in height. Rajpal is 5.2 feet tall, while his wife is an inch taller than him. In an interview, he himself had said that Radha's height is 5.3 feet

article_image6

Rajpal Yadav and Radha are parents to 2 daughters. Rajpal's first daughter, Jyoti, got married to a banker in 2017

article_image7

Rajpal, a graduate of the National School of Drama, debuted in 1999 with Ajay Devgan's film Dil Kya Kare. He has worked in films like Mast, Jungle, Lal Salaam, Hungama, Vaastu Shastra, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Khatta Meetha, Judwaa 2, Bhoot Police, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada, Vanvaas, Baby John

