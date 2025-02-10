Rajnikanth practices Kriya Yoga for 20 years? Check his health, energy secret NOW!

Superstar Rajinikanth's interest in spirituality is well-known. However, unbeknownst to many, the Thalaiva has been practicing a secret technique for nearly 20 years, often retreating to the Himalayas. What is it?

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 9:57 AM IST

Baashha Movie Update

Even at 74, Superstar Rajinikanth competes with young actors and delivers amazing films. Despite occasional health setbacks, he takes rest and quickly returns to work. He wished to enter politics but stepped back due to health reasons. Vijay seized the opportunity and plunged into politics

budget 2025
article_image2

Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth is 74. How is he so fit and energetic? He not only maintains excellent fitness but also performs action scenes with ease. Notably, all the directors he's worked with in the past decade are young. How does he manage to keep up with them?

article_image3

Rajinikanth

He continues to command over 100 crore in remuneration. What's his secret to staying so fit? What formula does Rajinikanth use to enjoy a healthy, peaceful life without unnecessary worries, despite being constantly busy with films, shootings, and managing his vast assets?

article_image4

Rajinikanth

The superstar recently revealed his health secret: Kriya Yoga, which he's practiced for over 20 years. He disclosed that it took him over 12 years to learn, understand, and master this form of yoga, facing considerable difficulties initially

article_image5

Rajinikanth

He said despite initial failures, he persevered, gradually increasing his practice and immersing himself in Kriya Yoga. Daily practice made it a habit, now an integral part of his life

article_image6

Rajinikanth

Though he started Kriya Yoga in 2002, it took ten years to fully experience its benefits. Currently busy with big-budget films like Coolie and Jailer 2, Rajinikanth credits his 21 years of consistent Kriya Yoga practice for his health and energy

