Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha melted hearts as they introduced their newborn daughter to the world. The couple shared a soft, intimate photo on Instagram showing their baby’s tiny fingers wrapped around their hands, choosing to keep her face private while still sharing the emotion of the moment. Along with the picture, they revealed her name as Parvati Paul Rao. The name beautifully blends tradition and family identity, with Parvati symbolising strength and grace, while Paul and Rao represent Patralekha’s and Rajkummar’s family roots. Fans and film industry friends flooded the post with love and blessings.