Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha Reveals Name of Baby Girl; Share FIRST Glimpse
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha have shared their happiest chapter yet with fans. The couple revealed their baby girl’s name along with a tender first glimpse, celebrating new parenthood with emotion, tradition and love
A tender first glimpse and a meaningful name reveal
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha melted hearts as they introduced their newborn daughter to the world. The couple shared a soft, intimate photo on Instagram showing their baby’s tiny fingers wrapped around their hands, choosing to keep her face private while still sharing the emotion of the moment. Along with the picture, they revealed her name as Parvati Paul Rao. The name beautifully blends tradition and family identity, with Parvati symbolising strength and grace, while Paul and Rao represent Patralekha’s and Rajkummar’s family roots. Fans and film industry friends flooded the post with love and blessings.
A baby girl born on their wedding anniversary
The couple welcomed their daughter in November 2025, making the occasion even more special as it coincided with their fourth wedding anniversary. In a heartfelt statement, they shared that they were overjoyed and grateful for the blessing of a baby girl. The timing added emotional significance to their celebration, marking a new milestone in their journey together as partners and now as parents.
A love story that grew into a family
Rajkummar and Patralekha’s relationship has long been admired for its warmth and sincerity. They first met over a decade ago and grew close while working on CityLights in 2014. Rajkummar has often spoken about instantly knowing Patralekha was the one. After years of companionship, he proposed in 2021, and they married later that year in Chandigarh.
Upcoming Projects
Now, their story has entered a new phase with the arrival of their daughter. Professionally, Rajkummar continues to stay busy with upcoming projects, including a Netflix comedy and a courtroom drama, while embracing fatherhood alongside Patralekha.
