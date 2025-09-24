Image Credit : Social Media

Patralekha Rajkumar, wife of acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao, may not have the massive filmography of Katrina or Parineeti, but she has made her mark with impactful performances in films like Citylights and web projects such as Bose: Dead/Alive.

Her earnings primarily come from acting and selective endorsements. With a net worth of about ₹15–20 crore, Patralekha is the least wealthy among the three. However, combined with Rajkummar Rao’s strong position in Bollywood, the couple remains one of the most admired power pairs in the industry.