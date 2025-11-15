Rajkummar-Patralekhaa to Katrina-Vicky: 6 Bollywood Stars Became Parents in 2025
Popular Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently announced on social media that they have become parents. In 2025, several celebrities welcomed little ones. Let’s take a look at these star parents.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl
Popular Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced on 15 November 2025 via social media that they have become parents. Patralekhaa gave birth to a baby girl, bringing immense joy to the couple and their fans across the country.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy
Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal became parents on 7 November 2025, celebrating the arrival of their baby boy. Fans and fellow celebrities congratulated the couple on this joyous addition to their family.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Celebrate Baby Boy
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, became parents on 19 October 2025, welcoming a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news with fans, who flooded them with congratulatory messages.
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Welcome Baby Girl
On 5 October 2025, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan became proud parents to a baby girl, whom they named Sipara Khan. Fans and well-wishers showered the couple with love and congratulations on the joyful occasion.
Kiara Advani Becomes Mother to Baby Girl
On 15 July 2025, Kiara Advani welcomed a baby girl and shared the joyous news on social media. Fans and fellow celebrities celebrated the actress’s new journey into motherhood with heartfelt messages.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Welcome Baby Girl
On 24 March 2025, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul became proud parents to a baby girl, whom they named Ivarah. Fans and well-wishers congratulated the couple on the arrival of their little angel.