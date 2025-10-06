- Home
South superstar Rajinikanth has taken a break from films and embarked on a spiritual journey to the Himalayas. Thalaiva is traveling not as a star, but as a simple, common man.
Rajinikanth’s Spiritual Himalayan Escape
South Indian superstar Rajinikanth has taken a break from Jailer 2 to embark on a spiritual pilgrimage. Leaving behind the glitz, glamour, and tight security, he is meditating in the serene Himalayan mountains with close friends. Embracing simplicity and peace, the legendary actor is living like a common man, away from fame and fanfare, reconnecting with his spiritual roots in a deeply personal journey.
Rajinikanth on a Spiritual Break
Rajinikanth recently visited the Swami Dayananda Ashram in Rishikesh, paying his respects to Swami Dayananda. He meditated by the Ganga, participated in the Ganga Aarti, and visited nearby temples. According to media reports, he plans to stay at the ashram for a few more days, dedicating his time to meditation. Photos from his spiritual trip are going viral on social media, with fans showering love and admiration in the comments.
Thalaiva's Meal on a Leaf Plate
Many photos from Rajinikanth's spiritual journey have gone viral on social media. In one, he was seen eating a meal from a leaf plate on the roadside. Dressed simply in white, Rajinikanth was seen eating from a leaf plate placed on a rock by the road. Beautiful hills are visible all around. A car is parked nearby. In other photos, he was seen talking to people at the ashram. In another, he was seen performing special prayers with a priest.
Netizens Praise Rajinikanth
Many social media users are praising Rajinikanth's simplicity. One netizen wrote, “He is very different… amazing.” Another commented, “He is always an inspiration.” A fan called him the “Superstar, Simple Star.” One post read, “Rajinikanth’s simplicity is truly wonderful. In today’s world, where actors spend lakhs on plastic surgery and style, he relies on none of it.” Admirers continue to flood social media with such heartfelt praises.
Rajinikanth's Movies
This year, Rajinikanth made a splash with the movie 'Coolie'. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nagarjuna impressed in the villain's role. Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra, and Aamir Khan also appeared in key roles. He is currently shooting for 'Jailer 2' under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar. Recently, there were rumors that he would be doing a movie with Kamal Haasan, but there has been no official announcement.