- Home
- Entertainment
- Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Bollywood's First Superstar
Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Bollywood's First Superstar
Akshay Kumar's father-in-law, Rajesh Khanna, started his acting career after winning a talent competition in the 1960s. 'Aradhana' made him a star overnight. His stardom was such that girls used to sleep with his pictures under their pillows
Rajesh Khanna
Bollywood's first superstar, Rajesh Khanna's, birth anniversary is on Dec 29. Born in 1942, the success stories of Akshay Kumar's father-in-law are still famous today.
Movies
In the All India United Producers Talent competition, Rajesh Khanna was among the eight finalists chosen from over 10,000 contestants. As a prize, he got roles in 'Aakhri Khat' and 'Raaz'.
Aradhana
Shakti Samanta's 'Aradhana', released in 1969, made him a star overnight. This blockbuster established Rajesh Khanna as a romantic hero. His signature head-tilt style drove audiences crazy.
15 Solo Hits
Between 1969-1971, Rajesh Khanna delivered 15 solo hits like 'Aradhana' and 'Kati Patang', after which he was declared a superstar. He gave over 10 hits in two years, a record that still stands.
Stardom
Rajesh Khanna's fan following was unmatched. Girls would 'marry' his photos and his car would be covered in lipstick marks. Achieving his level of stardom is still a dream for any superstar today.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.