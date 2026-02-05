Rajamouli’s Varanasi OTT Rights Sold at Shocking Price? Here’s the Viral Buzz
Crazy buzz surrounds SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi as reports claim its OTT rights have been sold for a jaw-dropping price, sparking massive curiosity and excitement among fans and industry insiders.
Rajamouli's Varanasi Movie
Director Rajamouli always has a plan, which is why his films recover their costs. He's now making the pan-world movie Varanasi with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj.
Varanasi Movie Promotions
While filming, Rajamouli is already planning promotions to reach Hollywood audiences. An interview with Mahesh, Priyanka, and Prithviraj recently went viral.
OTT Deal is Amazing
Meanwhile, more news about Varanasi has gone viral. The hype for Rajamouli's films is huge, and so is the interest in its OTT deal. Rumor has it the deal is closed and is a record-breaker.
How much are Varanasi's OTT rights?
Rumor has it Netflix bought Varanasi's OTT rights for a massive 650 crores. No other film is close; Pushpa 2 sold for 270 crores. No film has even touched the 300 crore mark.
Half the budget recovered in one go
Varanasi fetched 650 crores. The film's hype and Rajamouli's strategy were key. He showed Netflix key footage to secure the deal. With a 1300 crore budget, half is now recovered.
