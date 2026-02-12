- Home
- Entertainment
- Varanasi Movie Budget Shocks Fans: Rajamouli Spent More Than RRR Ever Earned! Read Details
Varanasi Movie Budget Shocks Fans: Rajamouli Spent More Than RRR Ever Earned! Read Details
SS Rajamouli is once again set to bring a cinematic storm that could change the scale of Indian cinema. His next film, 'Varanasi', featuring Priyanka Chopra's powerful comeback and Mahesh Babu's action avatar, is now in the news for its budget.
'Varanasi' is the most expensive Indian film
SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is India's most expensive film, with a budget of $150 million. This globe-trotting action-adventure is being filmed in over seven countries, including Antarctica.
Priyanka Chopra's powerful comeback to Indian cinema
Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback to Indian cinema after about 6 years with Varanasi. A poster shows her as an action-packed lady in a sari, holding a weapon.
Varanasi Budget vs RRR Collection
Rajamouli's last blockbuster, RRR, had a budget of about $72 million, but Varanasi has surpassed it. RRR earned about $166 million globally. Varanasi's budget is much higher.
Rajamouli's unique salary strategy
SS Rajamouli refused a salary for Varanasi, instead taking a deal on overseas rights worth ~₹160 crore. A good response could make him one of India's highest-paid directors.
Varanasi's Star Cast and Release Date
'Varanasi' will be released on April 7, 2027. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Prakash Raj. SS Rajamouli's vision and huge budget make it a top film of 2027.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.