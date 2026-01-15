- Home
SS Rajamouli, known for creating cinematic blockbusters, once revealed in an interview that a young actress impressed him deeply with her natural acting skills, especially her ability to express emotions effortlessly through her eyes.
Rajamouli: The Pan-India Tollywood Icon
S.S. Rajamouli is one of Tollywood’s most celebrated directors. From his debut Student No. 1 to blockbuster hits like RRR, every film has been a commercial success. His pan-India fame attracts top stars, who often seek even small roles in his projects to be part of his cinematic legacy.
Record-Breaking RRR and New Projects
Rajamouli’s last film, RRR, shattered records worldwide and received multiple awards, cementing his reputation as a master storyteller. Currently, he is directing Varanasi with superstar Mahesh Babu, generating high expectations among fans. His consistent success continues to set benchmarks for Tollywood and pan-Indian cinema.
Admiration for Veteran Actors
Despite working with many leading stars, Rajamouli has always appreciated veteran actors like Savitri and Suryakantham. He admires their ability to convey deep emotions effortlessly. Their performances remain an inspiration for him, highlighting his respect for timeless talent alongside his focus on modern cinematic techniques.
Eye for Young Talent
Among young actors, Rajamouli is known for spotting exceptional talent. He has praised young heroines for their natural acting skills, showing that he values not just star power but also dedication and raw talent. His mentorship often helps newcomers gain recognition in the competitive film industry.
Annie’s Memorable Performance
In Rajanna, directed by Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, young actress Annie impressed the director. Rajamouli handled the action sequences, but he was particularly struck by Annie’s expressive acting. He noted her ability to convey complex emotions with just her eyes, highlighting his appreciation for subtle, nuanced performances.
