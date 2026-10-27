Sunil gives full credit for the movie to Rajamouli. Rajamouli narrated the Maryada Ramanna story to him during a lunch break on a film set. Sunil felt completely shocked when the director offered him the main hero role. He called this movie a true blessing. Interestingly, Sunil initially rejected the lead role in Andala Ramudu. He kept saying no for two whole years despite repeated requests from the makers.