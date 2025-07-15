- Home
Popular Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Fazilpuria was recently involved in a shooting incident. On Monday, unidentified assailants opened fire on Fazilpuria on SPR Road in Gurugram, but he narrowly escaped. Learn all about the singer
Image Credit : Instagram
Fazilpuria is a well-known singer, primarily a Haryanvi artist and YouTuber. He has also sung in Bollywood movies like 'Kapoor & Sons' and 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana'.
Image Credit : Instagram
Fazilpuria's real name is Rahul Yadav. He was born on April 10, 1990, in Fazilpur, near Gurugram. He adopted his stage name from his village.
Image Credit : Instagram
On July 14th, Fazilpuria was driving on SPR Road in Gurugram when unidentified assailants in a Tata Punch opened fire. He accelerated and narrowly escaped.
