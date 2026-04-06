Rahul's wife, Priyanka Banerjee, along with legendary Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, submitted the complaint to the police officers. Priyanka has implicated five people in connection with the tragedy, raising suspicions of foul play.

Chatterjee commented on the event, stating, "Rahul's family sought the police to register a FIR and received assistance throughout the procedure. We submitted the FIR in front of a lawyer and police officers.