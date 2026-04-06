Rahul Banerjee Death Case Update: Probe Ordered After Allegations
An FIR has been lodged in the death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, after his family accused a plot. Police have launched an inquiry as additional information about the event emerges.
Investigation begins in Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death case
A complaint has been filed following the death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who drowned during a filming. His family filed a complaint with the Talsari Marine Police Station on Saturday, citing a possible conspiracy in his death.
Investigation begins in Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death case
Rahul's wife, Priyanka Banerjee, along with legendary Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, submitted the complaint to the police officers. Priyanka has implicated five people in connection with the tragedy, raising suspicions of foul play.
Chatterjee commented on the event, stating, "Rahul's family sought the police to register a FIR and received assistance throughout the procedure. We submitted the FIR in front of a lawyer and police officers.
Investigation begins in Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death case
The investigation into the death of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has begun. Balasore Additional SP Dibyajyoti Das acknowledged the case registration and stated that an inquiry had commenced. "A case has been registered and is now being investigated. Details will be disclosed when facts emerge from the investigation," he added.
Investigation begins in Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death case
With the FIR filed based on the family's allegations, the inquiry is anticipated to focus on the conspiracy claims as well as the circumstances surrounding Rahul's death.
The authorities have not yet revealed any further information while the investigation continues. Authorities are investigating all elements of the event.
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