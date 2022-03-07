Radhika Pandit Birthday: Kannada actor refuses to celebrate because of Puneeth Rajkumar’s death

Kannada actor Radhika Pandit is celebrating her birthday today on Monday, March 7. While the actress has turned a year younger, she has reportedly decided not to celebrate it in honour of Puneeth Rajkumar because of his sudden demise last year.

Image: Radhika Pandit/Instagram

Sandalwood actress Radhika Pandit has turned a year older today on Monday, March 7. The actress shares a massive fan following on social media for her great acting skills, adorable looks and zero controversies. While her fans are celebrating the actress’s birthday, Radhika has decided not to have any celebrations this year, reportedly. It is so because the Kannada film industry’s superstar, actor Puneeth Rajkummar, passed into ages a few months ago.

Image: Radhika Pandit/Instagram

Radhika Pandit has decided not to celebrate her birthday this time. She is not the first Kannada actor to make such a decision. Many celebrities from the Kannada film industry decided to not celebrate their birthdays since actor Puneet Rajkumar’s death last year. Radhika has joined the list too. ALSO READ: Kannada actor Chetan arrested for remarks on Judge hearing hijab row, remanded to 14-day judicial custody

Image: Radhika Pandit/Instagram

Actor Puneet Rajkumar and Radhika Pandit reportedly shared a good friendship. In fact, their on-screen chemistry was also appreciated by their fans.

Image: Radhika Pandit/Instagram

Radhika Pandit marked her debut in the Kannada film industry with the 2008 film 'Moggina Manasu'. The first film was a spectacular success at the box office. From there, there has been no looking back for Radhika in the Sandalwood industry.

Image: Radhika Pandit/Instagram

On the professional front, Radhika Pandit was last seen in the 2019 film ‘Aadi Lakshmi Puraana’. She is presently focusing on her family, especially her children. ALSO READ: Did you know Rashmika Mandanna was once engaged? Know who was her ex-fiance

Image: Radhika Pandit/Instagram