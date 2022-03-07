Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhika Pandit Birthday: Kannada actor refuses to celebrate because of Puneeth Rajkumar's death

    Kannada actor Radhika Pandit is celebrating her birthday today on Monday, March 7. While the actress has turned a year younger, she has reportedly decided not to celebrate it in honour of Puneeth Rajkumar because of his sudden demise last year.

    Sandalwood actress Radhika Pandit has turned a year older today on Monday, March 7. The actress shares a massive fan following on social media for her great acting skills, adorable looks and zero controversies. While her fans are celebrating the actress’s birthday, Radhika has decided not to have any celebrations this year, reportedly. It is so because the Kannada film industry’s superstar, actor Puneeth Rajkummar, passed into ages a few months ago.

    Radhika Pandit has decided not to celebrate her birthday this time. She is not the first Kannada actor to make such a decision. Many celebrities from the Kannada film industry decided to not celebrate their birthdays since actor Puneet Rajkumar’s death last year. Radhika has joined the list too.

    Actor Puneet Rajkumar and Radhika Pandit reportedly shared a good friendship. In fact, their on-screen chemistry was also appreciated by their fans.

    Radhika Pandit marked her debut in the Kannada film industry with the 2008 film 'Moggina Manasu'.  The first film was a spectacular success at the box office. From there, there has been no looking back for Radhika in the Sandalwood industry.

    On the professional front, Radhika Pandit was last seen in the 2019 film ‘Aadi Lakshmi Puraana’. She is presently focusing on her family, especially her children.

    Meanwhile, Radhika Pandit’s fans have eagerly been waiting for her to return to the screens. Radhika Pandit has appeared with many star actors including Dhruva Sarja, Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivraj Kumar.

