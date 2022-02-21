  • Facebook
    Did you know Rashmika Mandanna was once engaged? Know who was her ex-fiance

    Rashmika Mandanna was once engaged to Kannada actor and director Rakshit Shetty but later called off the engagement. Known what happened

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna who is flying high after the success of Allu Arjun'a Pushpa, where she played the role of Srivalli, was once in love with her co-star/director Rakshit Shetty. Yes, in 2017 she got engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit and the two love birds were even engaged for a while before they called it a quit.
     

    Rashmika and Rakshit fell in love during the shoot of the Kannada film Kirik Party shooting, where they played the lead roles. The couple got engaged in 2017 in front of the media and families. On her engagement day, she looked like a princess wearing a pink gown, and Rakshit was in a suit beige colour.  

    However, after a few months, the couple left their fans surprised and shocked when the actress abruptly called off their engagementMany blamed Rashmika for the failed engagement with Rakshit. 

     

    Later, Rashmika broke her silence on her failed engagement with Rakshit. Rashmika took to her Twitter account and pleaded with everyone to let her work in peace. Rashmika wrote, "Sorry I've been silent for so long, but I've been watching a lot of stories, articles, comments and trolls about me. It has been disturbing me on how I was being portrayed and everything blew out of proportion and yes, I definitely don't blame you guys for it because that's what you'd believe and I am not here to justify anything or anyone. [SIC]" 
     

    Not just Rashmika, her mother, Suman Mandanna, also came out in her daughter's rescue; she talked about the breakup, saying that the couple was facing compatibility issues and hence decided to part ways mutually and called off the engagement. Also Read: Is Rashmika Mandanna scared of Vijay Deverakonda?

    Rakshit Shetty also pleaded with fans to stop judging Rashmika for his failed relationship with Rashmika. He wrote on social media, “You all have formed opinions about Rashmika. I don’t blame any of you because that’s how it is projected. I have known Rashmika for more than two years and I have known her better than any of you. There are many factors that are acting here. Please stop judging her. Please let her be in peace (SIC).” Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to tie the knot this year?

