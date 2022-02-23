Kannada actor Chetan arrested for remarks on Judge hearing hijab row, remanded to 14-day judicial custody

Activist and Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa was arrested for his controversial post on Karnataka High Court sitting Judge Krishna S Dixit. The actor was produced in front of the Judge late last night following which he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. His advocate Balan S will file a bail plea on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Chetan's wife Megha extended support to him over his views.

Kannada film actor Chetan Ahimsa has landed in controversy after taking a dig at Karnataka High Court sitting Judge Krishna S Dixit. The actor who brought out his old tweet made a controversial observation in the ongoing hijab row.

Following this,a suo motu case under section 505(2) and 504 of the IPC was registered as Seshadripuram Police station.

Chetan's post:

Digging up his old post in which the actor had made a controversial observation, the actor retweeted and questioned the fairness in the ongoing Hijab row. 'This is a tweet I wrote nearly two years ago regarding a Karnataka High Court decision Justice Krishna Dixit made such disturbing comments in a rape case. Now this same judge is determining whether #hijabs are acceptable or not in govt schools. Does he have the clarity required?' the actor's tweet on February 16 read.

The actor was taken and produced before 8th ACMM court on Tuesday late night which remanded him to 14 days Judicial Custody. Advocate S Balan representing Chetan will file for bail on Wednesday.

His wife Megha has expressed solidarity with the actor saying, 'We are with' him'. She further added that in a democratic setup, police, judges, PM Modi and all can be questioned. I have spoken to him, he was confident and we will take legal remedies against his arrest,' said Megha as quoted by Asianet Suvarna.

This is not the first time the actor has landed in soup. Earlier, Karnataka Brahim Development Board chief filed a complaint against Chetan for insulting the community with a controversial tweet.