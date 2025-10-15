- Home
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia kitchen: Here's the answer to the curiosity about who manages the kitchen of India's richest family, the Ambanis. Who decides the family's vegetarian diet and menu?
The Kitchen and the Ambani Family's Daughters-in-law
People are curious about Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man. The family lives in the massive Antilia bungalow in Mumbai, with hundreds of staff. The kitchen is a favorite spot.
Joint Family
In a joint family, there's often a friendly rivalry to control the kitchen. The Ambanis have two daughters-in-law, Shloka and Radhika. Who do you think is in charge?
Vegetarian Family
The Ambanis are not an ordinary family. They have chefs at Antilia, but also order from hotels. The family is vegetarian, and reports say Shloka Mehta decides the daily menu.
Kitchen Control
As the elder daughter-in-law, Shloka knows the family's traditions and food preferences. She oversees the kitchen and plans meals for family, guests, and festivals.
Younger Daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant
Since Radhika Merchant recently joined the Ambani family, she is still learning the traditions. She has been seen at various public events besides family functions.
Ambani Family's Food Habits
The Ambanis follow a healthy, traditional diet. Mukesh Ambani is a pure vegetarian who prefers home-cooked meals. They also order from Mumbai's 'Mysore Cafe' on Sundays.