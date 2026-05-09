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Rabindra Jayanti 2026: 10 Rare Photos of Rabindranath Tagore You Probably Haven't Seen!
Rabindranath Tagore was the first non-European and Indian to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. As we mark his 162nd birth anniversary, let's take a trip down memory lane with these rare pictures from the Nobel laureate's life.
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Rabindranath Tagore Rare Unseen Photos With Global Icons
In 1913, Tagore made history. He became the first non-European and the first Indian lyricist to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. On his 162nd birth anniversary, we look back at the amazing life of this legend.
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Helen Keller
Here, the famous American author Helen Keller meets our very own Kobiguru. The two posed for this photo in New York back in 1930.
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London
This exclusive photo captures the world-famous Tagore during his visit to London. He is seen here relaxing on the terrace of his hotel in the city.
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Visva Bharati
Students surround writer Rabindranath Tagore at his university, Visva Bharati. This picture was taken in Santiniketan, West Bengal, in 1929.
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Mahatma Gandhi
This powerful picture from 1940 shows Rabindranath Tagore with Mahatma Gandhi. They were together at Santiniketan during the time of British-ruled India.
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Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913
Rabindranath Tagore, the celebrated poet, painter, and writer, stands in a group. He won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, a huge moment for India.
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Getty Photos
Here, the Indian poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore is seen with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1940. Nehru later became the first Prime Minister of India.
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Jacob Epstein
The Indian poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore posed for this picture with the sculptor Jacob Epstein, who lived from 1880 to 1959.
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Albert Einstein
This iconic photo from the 1920s features two geniuses. German-born physicist Albert Einstein and our very own Sir Rabindranath Tagore in one frame.
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Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913
Rabindranath Tagore, who received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913, is seen here standing in a group. His contributions continue to inspire millions.
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