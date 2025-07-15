R. Madhavan Reacts to Hindi-Marathi Debate: 'Never Faced Language Issues'
Actor Madhavan’s response to the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language debate has gone viral for its calm, inclusive perspective.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Madhavan Addresses about Hindi - Marathi Language Debate
Tamil Nadu continues to voice its opposition to Hindi imposition. Similarly, strong opposition to Hindi has arisen in Maharashtra. Following strong opposition to making Hindi the third compulsory language under the three-language policy, the government backtracked and made it optional. However, the language debate between Hindi and Marathi continues in Maharashtra. Actor R. Madhavan recently spoke about this language controversy in an interview.
Madhavan Speaks on the Language Debate
R. Madhavan stated that language has never been a challenge for him, both personally and while acting in multilingual films. He added that learning different languages and cultures has enriched his life. He further mentioned, 'I speak Tamil, I speak Hindi, I studied in Kolhapur. I also learned Marathi. So, I've never had any language issues.' His statement has gone viral.
Madhavan's Film Journey
Actor Madhavan has starred in numerous Tamil and Hindi films. Mani Ratnam introduced him to Kollywood with the film Alaipayuthey. After becoming a chocolate boy in Kollywood, Madhavan shifted to Bollywood and was absent from Tamil cinema for a few years. He made a comeback with Sudha Kongara's Irudhi Suttru. Following the film's success, Madhavan continued acting in films.
Madhavan's Next Film?
His Tamil film Test, co-starring Nayanthara, released this year. His Hindi film, Aap Jaisa Koi, recently premiered on Netflix and is receiving positive reviews. Reports suggest Madhavan will play a key role in Rajamouli's upcoming ₹1000 crore Mahesh Babu starrer. Vikram was initially approached for the role but declined, leading to Madhavan being cast.