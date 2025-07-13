Image Credit : instagram

Praise for Performances and Chemistry

Audiences have largely praised the mature and heartfelt performances of Madhavan and Fatima. Their chemistry has been described as “quiet magic” and “deeply emotional,” with fans appreciating the film’s gentle tone and grown-up storytelling. One user wrote, “Aap Jaisa Koi is a tender, grown-up love story that lingers. Madhavan & Fatima bring quiet magic to a tale of loss, connection & second chances.” Another post said, “I needed this film to be good, and it delivers. Everything is great but Ayesha Raza wins this round.”

Madhavan’s portrayal of a middle-aged man navigating modern relationships has struck a chord with viewers, while Fatima’s performance has also been called top-notch. Many have also appreciated how the film speaks about important social themes, like patriarchy, without being preachy.

Aap jaisa koi is a MUST watch. I really needed this film to be good. And it delivers. Everything is great but Ayesha Raza wins this round. pic.twitter.com/u9qRpY9tye — ThatsWhatSheSaid (@zeishahamlani) July 11, 2025