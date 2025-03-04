R Madhavan breaks silence on alleged Instagram chats with girls – Find out what he said

Madhavan responded to rumors that he was personally chatting with girls on Instagram. He explained that he was misunderstood for responding to a message sent by a fan.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

Madhavan was once a special attraction for the youth, known for his charm and elegance. His reputation as a gentleman has only added to his lasting appeal in the entertainment industry.

budget 2025
article_image2

Madhavan shared, "I appear less on social media and don’t respond quickly to fans. Recently, a girl sent me a message on Instagram, but I prefer to keep things private."

article_image3

Madhavan shared, "I was unsure whether to reply to her for writing so well about me. I usually respond with 'Thank you so much, God bless you,' and did the same for her."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika Mandanna-Congress MLA Controversy: MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga slams actress; here's why RBA

Rashmika Mandanna-Congress MLA Controversy: MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga slams actress; here's why

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown calls out media for body-shaming her in 'disturbing' articles NTI

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown calls out media for body-shaming her in disturbing’ articles

IIFA 2025 to celebrate golden jubilee of iconic film 'Sholay' with special tribute NTI

IIFA 2025 to celebrate golden jubilee of iconic film 'Sholay' with special tribute

Veteran American singer Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean passes away; Read on NTI

Veteran American singer Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean passes away; Read on

'Be Happy' Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan shines in heartwarming story of father-daughter love NTI

'Be Happy’ Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan shines in heartwarming story of father-daughter love

Recent Stories

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US starting Tuesday midnight march 4 2025, announces Justin Trudeau anr

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods starting Tuesday, announces Trudeau

No Chutney, No Sambar, Make Tasty Crispy Egg Dosa from Leftover Batter! RBA

No Chutney, No Sambar, Make Tasty Crispy Egg Dosa from Leftover Batter!

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon