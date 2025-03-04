R Madhavan breaks silence on alleged Instagram chats with girls – Find out what he said

Madhavan responded to rumors that he was personally chatting with girls on Instagram. He explained that he was misunderstood for responding to a message sent by a fan.

Madhavan was once a special attraction for the youth, known for his charm and elegance. His reputation as a gentleman has only added to his lasting appeal in the entertainment industry.

Madhavan shared, "I appear less on social media and don’t respond quickly to fans. Recently, a girl sent me a message on Instagram, but I prefer to keep things private."

Madhavan shared, "I was unsure whether to reply to her for writing so well about me. I usually respond with 'Thank you so much, God bless you,' and did the same for her."

