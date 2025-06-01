R Madhavan Birthday: Check net worth, fee increase from '3 Idiots' to 'Shaitaan'
R Madhavan has starred in numerous films, from 3 Idiots to Shaitaan. Find out about his net worth and how his fees have skyrocketed. Did he really not earn for 4 years?
| Published : Jun 01 2025, 11:47 AM
1 Min read
17
R Madhavan, praised for his acting in Kesari 2, celebrated his 55th birthday on June 1st. He was born in 1970 in Jamshedpur. Here's a look at his net worth.
27
R Madhavan garnered praise for his powerful portrayal of Barrister Neville Mackinley opposite Akshay Kumar in the courtroom drama Kesari 2.
37
In Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan, R Madhavan instilled fear in the hearts of the audience with his chilling portrayal of a ruthless villain.
47
Madhavan earned accolades for his performance in the 2001 movie 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein'. He had previously appeared with his Shaitaan co-star Jyothika in 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna' (1998).
57
According to koimoi, R Madhavan was paid Rs 65 lakh for Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots in 2009. However, he received Rs 10 crore for Shaitaan.
67
The 3 Idiots actor's net worth is approximately Rs 115 crore (koimoi.com). He's known to be selective, only taking on roles with appealing scripts. In an interview last year, he revealed not earning for four years, during which he worked on the web series 'Decoupled'.
77
R Madhavan's fees have seen an unexpected 1468% increase in the last 15-16 years. He earns between Rs 12 to 15 crore annually.
