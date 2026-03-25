Pushpa 2 to Dhurandhar 2: Top 6 Indian Films Fastest to Hit Rs 900 Crore Worldwide
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is dominating the box office with massive collections worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film, released on March 19, is racing towards the ₹1000 crore club.
The elite ₹900 crore club films
Some Indian films have smashed box office records, entering the ₹900 crore club at lightning speed. Ranveer Singh's new film, Dhurandhar 2, has just joined this exclusive list. Let's check out the top 6 movies...
1. Pushpa 2
Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2' made a grand entry into the ₹900 crore club in just 6 days worldwide. But now, 'Dhurandhar 2' is giving it some serious competition.
2. Dhurandhar 2
Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar 2' is right on Pushpa 2's heels, giving it a tough fight. The film also smashed its way into the ₹900 crore club in only 6 days at the worldwide box office.
3. Baahubali 2
Prabhas's blockbuster 'Baahubali 2' took 7 days to enter the ₹900 crore club at the worldwide box office. A true game-changer for Indian cinema!
4. RRR
Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's epic 'RRR' also features on this list. The film joined the ₹900 crore club in 10 days on the global stage.
5. KGF 2
Superstar Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' took 12 days to cross the ₹900 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film was a massive hit.
6. Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is also a part of this power-packed list. The movie made its entry into the ₹900 crore club in 13 days worldwide.
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