Pushpa star Allu Arjun got fat-shamed, gets trolled for his latest pictures

    First Published Jun 26, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

    Allu Arjun, the star of Pushpa, was spotted in town and received savage body shaming for his most recent appearance.

    Pushpa actor Allu Arjun was spotted in town sporting a printed T-shirt and black pants, appearing to be in his Pushpa persona.

    The actor received a lot of online criticism and trolls because he appeared bulkier than usual. The actor was viciously called "vada pav" and subjected to fat-shaming on the internet.
     

    Look at how Allu Arjun's most recent appearance is being mocked on the internet. Going to Budaa day by day, said one user. He was referred to as having a "Vadapaw look" by another user. "Lasith Malinga, bht time baad dekha," another user wrote. While his fans are smitten with him and wondering if this is Pushpa 2's appearance,
     

    Allu Arjun is currently the biggest star in the south Indian film industry, and thanks to his most recent film, Pushpa, he is steadily growing his fan base in Bollywood as well. The actor is getting ready for Pushpa 2, and according to reports, the filmmakers are going above and beyond to make it a visual delight for both the audience and moviegoers.
     

    The amount of love that Allu Arjun received from the Hindi audience left him speechless, and he also desires more of that love. To keep audiences glued to the big screen once more, the actor is also taking part in creative decisions. Also Read: 30 years of Shah Rukh Khan: Makers reveal actor’s look from Pathaan

    Speaking of the affection, the Hindi audience had shown him, "My first theatrical Hindi release. It goes above and beyond what I had anticipated. We didn't have high hopes when we released the film. It is more akin to experimenting. I'm so happy that we were able to get it right the first time. It's incredible that our first attempt was successful ". The creators have promised his audience that Pushpa 2 will be even bigger and better. Also Read: Not Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari is rumoured to be dating THIS guy?

