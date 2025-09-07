Image Credit : Asianet News

Has the script work for Pushpa 3 started? When will shooting begin? What will the story be? Official information on these aspects is still awaited. Sukumar is set to direct a film with Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun has a big-budget project with Atlee. So, fans are wondering when Pushpa 3 will start the shoot and fans just can't wait. However, the director's assurance has instilled confidence among fans. They eagerly await further updates, including whether the third installment will retain the title “Pushpa: The Rampage” or have a new one.