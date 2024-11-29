Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film story OUT; twists and controversy revealed

The recently released trailer of 'Pushpa 2' showcased the film's grandeur. With only five days left for its release, Pushpa 2's storyline has been leaked.

Pushpa 2 Movie

As Pushpa 2's release date approaches, the excitement surrounding the film intensifies. Fans are actively discussing the movie on social media. The pan-Indian film Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, will be released on December 5th in approximately 12,000 theatres worldwide.

Pushpa 2 Story Leaked

Tamil cinema fans eagerly await Pushpa 2, following the success of other pan-Indian films like KGF, Kantara, and Baahubali. The first installment, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' performed well in Tamil Nadu.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

With recent Tamil big-budget films like Indian 2, Ganguvaa, and Vettaiyan facing setbacks, Kollywood audiences are embracing quality cinema across languages. Even low-budget films like Manjummel Boys have found success, proving this point.

Rashmika and Allu Arjun

Critics believe Pushpa 2 has high potential for similar success. With five days to release, story details have surfaced. Director Sukumar begins Pushpa 2 where the first part ended. The ego clash between police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Pushpa escalates into a fierce rivalry, forming the core of Pushpa 2's narrative.

Pushpa's Mind-Blowing Story

Pushpa's conflict isn't limited to Shekhawat. He develops another ego clash. Pushpa becomes the kingpin of red sandalwood smuggling, rising to great heights. He even interacts with the Chief Minister, Jagapathi Babu, who refuses a photo with Pushpa at a party, citing his criminal background. This hurts Pushpa's ego, leading to a new rivalry.

Sukumar and Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Sukumar's narrative emphasizes Pushpa's intolerance towards anyone who hurts his ego, be it the police or the chief minister. The leaked story sparks social media discussions. The full details will be revealed upon the film's release.

