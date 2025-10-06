Ex-ACP Vishnu Murthy, Who Warned on Pushpa 2 Stampede, Dies
Former ACP Vishnu Murthy, who famously warned Allu Arjun about the Pushpa 2 stampede, died Sunday night at his Hyderabad home. He died of aheart attack.
Pushpa 2 premier and fans' frenzy
Allu Arjun paid a visit to Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre in December of last year, when his film Pushpa 2 premiered. Fans couldn't contain their enthusiasm as they rushed to catch a sight of the actor, resulting in a frenzy at the venue. A mother died in the event, and her kid was seriously injured.
Vishnu Murthy's presser on 'warnings to Allu Arjun'
Vishnu Murthy, who was suspended in October 2024 due to corruption charges, addressed a news conference and gave warnings to Allu Arjun. During the press conference, Murthy accused the Pushpa 2 actor of not comprehending the law, and he chastised the film industry for criticising the police department.
Disciplinary action against Vishnu Murthy
However, he faced disciplinary action for holding a news conference without permission. Akshansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Zone, stated in a statement, had said, “This action is a clear violation of disciplinary norms. We are forwarding a report against Sri Vishnu Murthy to the Director General of Police (DGP) for initiating disciplinary action. The DGP's office will investigate this matter and take necessary action."
DCP on Vishnu Murthy's presser on Allu Arjun
“We reiterate that such actions will not be tolerated, and necessary disciplinary measures will be taken against those who violate the conduct rules,” the DCP added.
Following the stampede event, Allu Arjun was caught and imprisoned. However, he was given bail and freed after one day.
Allu Arjun's upcoming films
Allu Arjun will next appear in Atlee's directorial, which also stars Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled for release in late 2026 or early 2027.