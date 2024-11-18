Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's remuneration breaks Shah Rukh Khan's, Prabhas'

Allu Arjun is breaking records even before the release of Pushpa 2. Fans across the country are eagerly awaiting this film, and Bunny is surging ahead, beating star heroes. What record has the Icon Star achieved?

First Published Nov 18, 2024, 10:16 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

Currently, Telugu heroes are in demand at the pan-India level. Along with the title of Pan India Hero, they are also getting crores of rupees in remuneration. In this order, all Pan India heroes are moving forward in terms of remuneration exceeding 100 crores. There is no need to specifically mention the craze our Tollywood heroes have at the pan-India level. Heroes from other languages are unable to compete with ours

So unknowingly there will be competition between them from the remuneration itself. The first pan-India star hero from Tollywood, Prabhas, takes an average remuneration of 200 crore rupees per film. Similarly, Mega Power Star Ram Charan took almost 120 crores for the movie Game Changer. If this movie becomes a hit, there is a possibility that he too will demand 150 to 200 crores in the Prabhas range

Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, and Ajay Devgn in Bollywood are taking more than 10 crores. In this order, Allu Arjun is ready to break the record in terms of remuneration, beating stars like Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan. It is reported that Allu Arjun is taking a huge remuneration for Pushpa 2. It is said that he is receiving a remuneration of 300 crore rupees for this movie

This exceeds the remunerations of Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas. However, it is being said that he is going to receive some of this remuneration as a share of the film's profits. The truth in this matter is not known, but the talk in Tollywood is strong. Not only that, the business for this film has also been huge. It is reported that Pushpa 2 has already done a business of 1200 crores

It is also reported that if they aim to cross the 1000 crore collection mark, there is a possibility of crossing almost 2000 crores. We have to see how Pushpa's reign will be in December. Allu Arjun has to do films with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Trivikram next. It is said that Bunny is going to take 100 crores for Trivikram's film. We have to see how much he will take for Sandeep Vanga's film

