Propose Day 2025: 7 best song suggestions for the dreamiest proposals; Check HERE

A grand proposal deserves a soundtrack that captures the magic of the moment. These seven English songs blend romance, emotion, and timeless appeal to make your proposal unforgettable. From classic love songs to contemporary ballads, each tune is a perfect companion for such a memorable occasion

'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran

'Perfect' is a romantic ballad that tells the story of finding someone you love and who loves you in return. With lyrics like "I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets," the song conveys pure, unconditional love, making it a heartwarming choice for a proposal. The soft melody and heartfelt words will undoubtedly make your moment even more intimate and personal Perfect by Ed Sheeran - Click here to listen

All of Me by John Legend

This song is a dedication to unconditional love. "All of Me" celebrates the acceptance of each other’s flaws and the completeness that love brings. Its piano-driven melody and deep lyrics such as “Cause all of me, loves all of you” create a warm, inviting atmosphere for any proposal. It’s perfect for those who want to express deep affection on their special day All of Me by John Legend - Click Here to Listen

A Thousand Years by Christina Perri

A Thousand Years is often linked with everlasting love, with its ethereal and dreamy tone. The lyrics, "I have died every day waiting for you," evoke feelings of patience and devotion. This ballad creates a sense of timelessness, making it a beautiful backdrop for the start of a life-long journey together A Thousand Years by Christina Perri - Click Here to Listen

Marry Me by Train

This song's straightforward title says it all. Marry Me by Train is a simple yet powerful expression of love and commitment, perfect for a proposal. The gentle, easy rhythm and the lyrics “Forever can never be long enough for me” reflect the lifelong promise you want to make. It’s a perfect proposal song for those seeking a mix of romance and sincerity Marry Me by Train - Click Here to Listen

Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran

With its gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics, "Thinking Out Loud" is a powerful declaration of lasting love. Ed Sheeran’s voice and the song’s theme of growing old together, “And I will be loving you ‘til we’re 70,” makes it an ideal track for a proposal. It beautifully captures the promise of enduring love that only gets stronger with time Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran - Click Here to Listen

Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars’ 'Just the Way You Are' is a celebration of unconditional love and appreciation. Its upbeat rhythm and lyrics such as "When I see your face, there's not a thing that I would change" emphasize genuine admiration. It’s perfect for those who want to celebrate their partner’s uniqueness and express how deeply they are loved exactly as they are Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars - Click Here to Listen

You Are the Best Thing by Ray LaMontagne

Ray LaMontagne’s soulful "You Are the Best Thing" radiates warmth and joy. The song’s uplifting tone and lyrics, "You're the one that I've been waiting for," make it a cheerful and heartwarming choice for a proposal. With its timeless, retro sound and genuine sentiment, it’s perfect for expressing gratitude and love in a unique and memorable way You Are The Best Thing - Click Here to Listen

