Propose Day 2025: 7 best song suggestions for the dreamiest proposals; Check HERE

A grand proposal deserves a soundtrack that captures the magic of the moment. These seven English songs blend romance, emotion, and timeless appeal to make your proposal unforgettable. From classic love songs to contemporary ballads, each tune is a perfect companion for such a memorable occasion

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

Here are 7 best songs for the most awaited dreamy proposal. Check out the list here for the best songs

budget 2025
article_image2

'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran

'Perfect' is a romantic ballad that tells the story of finding someone you love and who loves you in return. With lyrics like "I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets," the song conveys pure, unconditional love, making it a heartwarming choice for a proposal. The soft melody and heartfelt words will undoubtedly make your moment even more intimate and personal

Perfect by Ed Sheeran - Click here to listen

article_image3

All of Me by John Legend

This song is a dedication to unconditional love. "All of Me" celebrates the acceptance of each other’s flaws and the completeness that love brings. Its piano-driven melody and deep lyrics such as “Cause all of me, loves all of you” create a warm, inviting atmosphere for any proposal. It’s perfect for those who want to express deep affection on their special day

All of Me by John Legend - Click Here to Listen

 

article_image4

A Thousand Years by Christina Perri

A Thousand Years is often linked with everlasting love, with its ethereal and dreamy tone. The lyrics, "I have died every day waiting for you," evoke feelings of patience and devotion. This ballad creates a sense of timelessness, making it a beautiful backdrop for the start of a life-long journey together

A Thousand Years by Christina Perri - Click Here to Listen

article_image5

Marry Me by Train

This song's straightforward title says it all. Marry Me by Train is a simple yet powerful expression of love and commitment, perfect for a proposal. The gentle, easy rhythm and the lyrics “Forever can never be long enough for me” reflect the lifelong promise you want to make. It’s a perfect proposal song for those seeking a mix of romance and sincerity

Marry Me by Train - Click Here to Listen

article_image6

Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran

With its gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics, "Thinking Out Loud" is a powerful declaration of lasting love. Ed Sheeran’s voice and the song’s theme of growing old together, “And I will be loving you ‘til we’re 70,” makes it an ideal track for a proposal. It beautifully captures the promise of enduring love that only gets stronger with time

Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran - Click Here to Listen

article_image7

Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars’ 'Just the Way You Are' is a celebration of unconditional love and appreciation. Its upbeat rhythm and lyrics such as "When I see your face, there's not a thing that I would change" emphasize genuine admiration. It’s perfect for those who want to celebrate their partner’s uniqueness and express how deeply they are loved exactly as they are

Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars - Click Here to Listen

article_image8

You Are the Best Thing by Ray LaMontagne

Ray LaMontagne’s soulful "You Are the Best Thing" radiates warmth and joy. The song’s uplifting tone and lyrics, "You're the one that I've been waiting for," make it a cheerful and heartwarming choice for a proposal. With its timeless, retro sound and genuine sentiment, it’s perfect for expressing gratitude and love in a unique and memorable way

You Are The Best Thing - Click Here to Listen

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

The Diplomat' Teaser OUT: John Abraham confronts international tensions in thrilling espionage NTI

'The Diplomat' Teaser OUT: John Abraham confronts international tensions in thrilling espionage

Samantha's inspiring Instagram stories can move mountains, Click to know MEG

Samantha's inspiring Instagram stories can move mountains, Click to know

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding Anniversary: Love Life lessons from this couple MEG

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding Anniversary: Love Life lessons from this couple

Jeet Adani, Diva Shah Wedding: Venue, Muhrat, guest list of Gautam Adani's son's marriage ATG

Jeet Adani, Diva Shah Wedding: Venue, Muhrat, guest list of Gautam Adani's son's marriage

Thandel OTT release: Where to watch Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's latest movie online RBA

Thandel OTT release: Where to watch Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's latest movie online

Recent Stories

Lakshmi Bhandar for men? West Bengal govt may introduce financial aid for male beneficiaries? gcw

Lakshmi Bhandar for men? West Bengal govt may introduce financial aid for male beneficiaries?

Dopamine Dressing: How bold colors can instantly boost your mood

Dopamine Dressing: How bold colors can instantly boost your mood

Chains that Gen X women are breaking in their 40s, Surprising Gen Z! MEG

Chains that Gen X women are breaking in their 40s, Surprising Gen Z!

Vivek Ramaswamy's critic Ann Coulter's remark on Indian deportees from US sparks row: 'Anybody named Vivek' shk

Vivek Ramaswamy's critic Ann Coulter's remark on Indian deportees from US sparks row: 'Anybody named Vivek'

Delhi HC bars unauthorized use of Ratan Tata's name, logo for events vkp

Delhi HC bars unauthorized use of Ratan Tata's name, logo for events

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | Dead Sea DISASTER: Can It Be Saved?

Climate Change Watch | Dead Sea DISASTER: Can It Be Saved?

Video Icon
Passengers Evacuate as Fire Engulfs Train Near Philadelphia #ViralVideo

Passengers Evacuate as Fire Engulfs Train Near Philadelphia #ViralVideo

Video Icon
Priyanka Chopra Joins Brother's Mehendi Ceremony in a Floral Lehenga, with Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Joins Brother's Mehendi Ceremony in a Floral Lehenga, with Malti Marie

Video Icon
Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Blue Lehenga at Brother Siddharth’s Wedding, Attends with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Blue Lehenga at Brother Siddharth’s Wedding, Attends with Nick Jonas

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Virat Kohli Said Champions Trophy More Competitive than World Cup

Asianet News Rewind | When Virat Kohli Said Champions Trophy More Competitive than World Cup

Video Icon