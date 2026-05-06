3 4 Image Credit : #RBChoudary X Page

Unfulfilled Dream of 100th Film with Thalapathy Vijay

RB Choudary had a big dream. He had produced 99 films through his company, Super Good Films, and desperately wanted Thalapathy Vijay to star in his 100th film. For years, Choudary waited to get Vijay's dates. However, Vijay's sudden decision to leave cinema for politics meant the producer's dream could not come true. He passed away with this wish unfulfilled.