RB Choudary: The One Big Dream That Died With Him, Involving Thalapathy Vijay
Producer RB Choudary tragically passed away in a road accident. We take a look at the one long-standing dream of his that remained unfulfilled.
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Image Credit : #RBChoudary X Page
Tragic Road Accident Near Junda Village Claims RB Choudary’s Life
According to reports, RB Choudary was returning from a relative's wedding in Lilamba village with his son-in-law. Near Junda village, a herd of cattle suddenly crossed the road. The driver lost control of the car, which then crashed into a roadside wall. RB Choudary sadly died on the spot.
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Image Credit : #RBChoudary X Page
Final Rites in Chennai as a Legendary 40-Year Career Ends
Choudary's final rites will be held in Chennai. In a career spanning over 40 years, he produced massive hits like 'Nattamai', 'Gokulam', and 'Suryavamsam'. His last production is 'Maareesan', directed by Sudheesh Sankar and starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil. The film, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, is set for a July 2025 release.
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Image Credit : #RBChoudary X Page
Unfulfilled Dream of 100th Film with Thalapathy Vijay
RB Choudary had a big dream. He had produced 99 films through his company, Super Good Films, and desperately wanted Thalapathy Vijay to star in his 100th film. For years, Choudary waited to get Vijay's dates. However, Vijay's sudden decision to leave cinema for politics meant the producer's dream could not come true. He passed away with this wish unfulfilled.
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Image Credit : #RBChoudary X Page
Emotional Time for Jiiva After Father’s Sudden Death
RB Choudary's sons, Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh, are both actors. Jiiva recently scored a blockbuster hit this Pongal with 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaivazham' after many years, which made his father incredibly happy. Now, Jiiva is completely heartbroken by his father's sudden death. Fans have been sending their support after seeing a video of him breaking down.
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