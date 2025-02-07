Priyanka Chopra wears floral gown for brother's Mehendi; 10 crore Bulgari necklace steals spotlight [PHOTOS]

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth’s pre-wedding festivities were filled with joy, fashion, family moments, and grand celebrations, captivating everyone’s attention

Priyanka Chopra has been actively sharing numerous photos and videos from her brother Siddharth Chopra’s pre-wedding festivities, capturing the joyous moments with family and friends

On Thursday, the family celebrated the mehendi and sangeet night, an event filled with fun, laughter, and heartwarming traditions

The standout element of Priyanka Chopra’s look at the mehendi function was her breathtaking Bulgari Pink Gold Diamond Necklace, which instantly became the focal point of the evening. Fashion influencer Diet Sabya highlighted the intricate details of the necklace, noting that it showcases seven pear-shaped morganites, six cushion-cut mandarin garnets, and nine cabochon amethysts. This luxurious piece not only enhanced Priyanka’s radiant ensemble but also exuded sheer opulence. With an estimated value of ₹10-12 crores, the necklace was undoubtedly the most extravagant and eye-catching accessory of the night

Priyanka shared pictures from the mehendi ceremony, highlighting a moment where her daughter, Malti Marie, enjoyed applying henna and playing with her uncle

Mannara Chopra was also spotted in the pictures, posing happily with the family and embracing the festive spirit

In her post, Priyanka reflected on the beautiful evening, expressing her joy over the celebrations. Fans appreciated the moments she shared, with some admiring the elegance of the event and others praising the warmth of family traditions

Nick Jonas arrived in India to be a part of the wedding festivities, ensuring he was present for the special occasion alongside his wife. The couple coordinated in matching blue outfits, with Priyanka dazzling in a traditional yet modern ensemble and Nick complementing her with a sophisticated look. For the sangeet ceremony, Priyanka opted for a striking blue mermaid-style skirt, which accentuated her silhouette. She paired it with a shimmering blouse and a delicate net dupatta that enhanced her overall elegance. Nick Jonas exuded charm in a blue velvet bandhgala, which added a royal to his appearance. His tailored pants and polished formal shoes completed his refined look

Siddharth Chopra got engaged to Neelam in August 2024 after their intimate roka ceremony, which took place in April of the same year

As Priyanka celebrates her brother’s wedding, she is also gearing up for an exciting phase in her career with major projects lined up

Fans can look forward to seeing her reprise her role in Citadel Season 2, where she is expected to deliver another stellar performance. Additionally, she will be starring in an ambitious film directed by SS Rajamouli, where she will share the screen with Mahesh Babu, marking another milestone in her cinematic journey

