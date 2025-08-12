2 6

Image Credit : instagram / priyanka chopra

Priyanka, who started her journey as a model by winning the Miss World crown in 2000, has now become an international celebrity. This former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra, who has established a special place for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood, has now set her sights on Tollywood. Priyanka, who started her career with a South Indian film, is now going to shake Pan India with the same South Indian cinema. Priyanka Chopra, who entered the film industry in 2002 with the Tamil film "Thamizhan", did not look back at South Indian cinema after that. She immediately jumped to Bollywood. The film that gave her a break in Bollywood was 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'. Released in 2003, this film starred Sunny Deol and Preety Zinta. After that, Priyanka Chopra impressed the audience with blockbuster hits like Bluffmaster, Don, Fashion, Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi!, and Mary Kom.