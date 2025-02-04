Priyanka Chopra shares snaps from wedding festivities of brother; excited for 'bhai ki shaadi' [PHOTOS]

Priyanka Chopra has returned to Mumbai to celebrate her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding, taking a break from filming SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu

Actress Priyanka Chopra has taken a break from filming her highly anticipated movie SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad to celebrate her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. Siddharth, who got engaged to actress Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024, has now begun the wedding festivities at Priyanka’s Mumbai residence

Sharing glimpses of the celebrations, Priyanka revealed that the family was enjoying sangeet rehearsals and bonding sessions. She expressed excitement about the upcoming days, mentioning that while weddings are not easy, they are certainly fun. Her social media post also highlighted heartwarming family moments, including dinner gatherings, dance practice, and painting sessions with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka’s updates featured scenic sunset views from her Mumbai residence, adding to the charm of the celebrations. She conveyed how fulfilling it felt to be home, despite a packed schedule filled with wedding festivities

Reports suggest that Priyanka temporarily halted the shoot of SSMB29, directed by the renowned S.S. Rajamouli, to be part of her brother’s wedding. Earlier this week, she was spotted arriving at Mumbai’s Kalina Airport in a stylish all-white outfit, complemented by a sporty cap and sneakers

On the professional front, SSMB29 has officially started filming, with Priyanka starring alongside Mahesh Babu

The actress recently visited the Balaji shrine to seek blessings for the project, which is being developed as a two-part epic adventure, set for release in 2027 and 2029. For now, however, she remains deeply involved in her brother’s wedding, cherishing every moment with her family

