Priyanka Chopra reaches Delhi for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Punjabi engagement ceremony (PICTURES)

Priyanka Chopra, who arrived for her sister Parineeti Chopra's engagement in India, was seen interacting with the paparazzi, having a bright smile and a namaste gesture.

Image: Varinder Chawla, Instagram

It was reported that Parineeti's sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra will be arriving for the Hasee Toh Phasee actress' Parineeti Chopra's big day. Parineeti Chopra will get engaged with Raghav Chadha in a traditional Punjabi ceremony at Kapurthala in Delhi.

Image: Varinder Chawla

A selfie of the star went viral from London airport, and now we got our hands on the first pictures of PeeCee, who has arrived in Delhi.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Priyanka Chopra, as always, made all heads turn with her appearance in India. She chose a mix of style and comfort with her captivating airport look.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The 'Citadel' star and actress wore a brown-coloured oversized hoodie and paired it with the same coloured track pants. Priyanka Chopra's airport looks always shakes the internet.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Priyanka left her hair open, wore a black coloured cap and sunglasses and finished her look with black coloured footwear.

Image: Varinder Chawla