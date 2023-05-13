Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra reaches Delhi for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Punjabi engagement ceremony (PICTURES)

    First Published May 13, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra, who arrived for her sister Parineeti Chopra's engagement in India, was seen interacting with the paparazzi, having a bright smile and a namaste gesture.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla, Instagram

    It was reported that Parineeti's sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra will be arriving for the Hasee Toh Phasee actress' Parineeti Chopra's big day. Parineeti Chopra will get engaged with Raghav Chadha in a traditional Punjabi ceremony at Kapurthala in Delhi.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    A selfie of the star went viral from London airport, and now we got our hands on the first pictures of PeeCee, who has arrived in Delhi.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Priyanka Chopra, as always, made all heads turn with her appearance in India. She chose a mix of style and comfort with her captivating airport look.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The 'Citadel' star and actress wore a brown-coloured oversized hoodie and paired it with the same coloured track pants. Priyanka Chopra's airport looks always shakes the internet.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Priyanka left her hair open, wore a black coloured cap and sunglasses and finished her look with black coloured footwear.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    It is always a visual treat for the fans to spot her, and Indian fans are ecstatic to see Priyanka in India.

