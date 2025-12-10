Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan attended the ISPL Season 3 auction. Salman, the Delhi team owner, and Akshay, the Srinagar team co-owner, both praised the league's mission to promote street cricket talent and create opportunities.

Bollywood Stars Light Up ISPL Auction

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan graced the high-profile auction for the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) season 3, bringing their star powers to the event. Speaking at the event, Salman Khan, who is the owner of the Delhi team, emphasised that events like ISPL should be promoted. "Long live ISPL. It should keep continuing season after season... The kind of talent I introduced in the film industry, I hope I don't introduce the same kind of talent here," he said at the event. In a lighthearted moment, the 'Tiger 3' star also shared that his team is already prepared for the competition.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is the co-owner of the Srinagar team in ISPL, also addressed the media and reflected on his journey with the league. "I've been involved with the ISPL since its inception. I've witnessed its growth. When I was first told that we wanted to give all the people who play cricket in the streets an opportunity to come to the stadium, I loved the idea... I hope this continues so the talented people get the chance to play cricket and earn money," the actor shared.

Star-Studded Support

Also present at the ISPL Auction were stars like Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, and Sachin Tendulkar. Tiiger of Kolkata co-owner Saif Ali Khan said, "Cricket and Bollywood have always had a connection. Many other sports are growing, and that's fantastic, but cricket and movies have always shared a special bond in India--it is part of our culture. When Tiigers of Kolkata approached me, it felt natural. My mother is from Kolkata, my father was a cricketer, so the city and the sport both feel personal."

Tournament Details

The upcoming eight-team tournament is scheduled to take place in the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat from January 9 to February 6, 2026. (ANI)