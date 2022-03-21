Priyanka Chopra, are you listening? Did Miley Cyrus say 'F**k Nick Jonas' at Lollapalooza Chile concert?

At Lollapalooza Chile, Miley Cyrus' fans were out there to support her for everything. One of the fans held a "F**k Nick Jonas" sign during Cyrus' performance, seeing that here's what the singer said.

Pop singer Miley Cyrus recently performed at Lollapalooza Chile, and singer's fans were there to support her. During Cyrus' performance, one of the concertgoers was seen brandishing a "F**k Nick Jonas" sign, and the singer delightfully screamed out the same while playing.



On Saturday, in some of her hit biggest songs, Miley Cyrus performed at Lollapalooza Chile 2022 in Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos in Santiago. She wore a metallic turquoise costume, leather boots, gloves, and mirrored sunglasses as she read off audience placards, including requests for her to perform "Hoedown Throwdown" and many more.



During the event, Miley read a poster that mentioned her ex (Nick Jonas) and instantly added, "I didn't say anything! I didn't say anything! It's only one of the indications!" A video of the Wrecking Ball singer calling out the sign has gone popular on social media. Miley's performance reportedly segues into one of her popular breakup songs from 2008 titled 7 Things. (Watch the video here)

FYI: Between 2006 and 2007, the Hannah Montana star Miley was linked to the Jonas Brothers crooner, 29. During their brief relationship, Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas opened for her Best of Both Worlds tour in 2007.



Previously, in the Jonas Brothers documentary Chasing Happiness, released on Amazon Prime. In the video, they talked about how Miley impacted Nick, saying that it was the first time he truly understood what it was like to be in love and that he wrote more love songs during that time. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone; 9 actresses in bold bikini