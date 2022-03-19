Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone; 9 actresses in bold bikini

Here are a few actresses that can make anyone envious by posing in a bikini.



Bollywood actresses look stunning on film in whatever they wear. Many of them have jaw-dropping physiques. Many of them have awe-inspiring bodies and abs. We've compiled a list of Bollywood beauty queens that have amazed the world with their daring bikini images.



Priyanka Chopra is also a fitness fanatic who loves to show off her toned and gorgeous physique in bikinis. Aside from the film and photoshoots, she has appeared in a bikini on other occasions.



Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood's reigning princesses. She has appeared in several films and carved out a niche for herself in B-town. She looks fantastic in her bikini like a beauty queen. She even worked on her physique in order to acquire the ideal figure. Her gorgeous bikini shots are nothing short of a visual treat.



Deepika Padukone looks hot in a bikini. She consistently kept a great physique and drew attention in countless photoshoots. She is one of the sexiest actors in B-town, thanks to her toned abs and long, slim legs.



Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani posted several images of herself in a bikini on her social media platforms. We can claim that Disha not only has a fantastic figure, but also an outstanding attitude and a lovely grin.



Sara Ali Khan has worked hard to get her current gorgeous body. Sara is frequently seen wearing bikinis at the poolside throughout her trip, and not only in films.

In the flicks, Alia Bhatt appeared in a bikini and captured the hearts of the audiences. But we can't get enough of her seductive swimsuit appearance. She has appeared in a number of bikini photoshoots.

In Bewakoofiyaan, Sonam Kapoor wore a bikini for the first time. In a two-piece pink strapless bandeau bikini, she looks hot and sensual. Later, in a blazing hot photoshoot, she slayed the bikini looks.

Janhvi Kapoor appears to be at ease in her own skin. She continues to reward her followers with bikini photos. The actress is a fitness fanatic who is recognised for her flawless figure.