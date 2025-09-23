Priyadarshan OPENS up on why Paresh Rawal almost left 'Hera Pheri 3'
'Bad forces' pressured Paresh Rawal to exit Hera Pheri 3: Famous filmmaker Priyadarshan says that 'evil forces' pressured Paresh Rawal to leave 'Hera Pheri 3'. There was never any issue between Akshay Kumar and Paresh. But now, everything's all good
Why did Paresh Rawal exit Hera Pheri?
When Paresh Rawal briefly exited 'Hera Pheri 3', the movie ran into trouble. It faced new challenges. Now, director Priyadarshan has confirmed there were no personal differences.
Audiences are crazy about the trio's comedy
Since 'Hera Pheri 3' was announced, fans have been dying to see the iconic trio of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty on screen again. But, the film's journey hasn't been easy.
Paresh Rawal gave a big shock
Earlier this year, Paresh Rawal shocked everyone by announcing his exit from the project, leaving fans very disappointed. However, the matter was later resolved, and he is now officially back with the team.
Priyadarshan on the rift between Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar
In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, director Priyadarshan dismissed all speculation about a rift between Akshay and Paresh. Instead, he blamed external pressures for the turmoil, hinting at some "evil forces" at play.
Which evil forces did Priyadarshan mention
Priyadarshan clarified, "Paresh and I never had a rift. As far as I know, Akshay and Paresh never had issues either. Other, evil forces were pressuring Paresh."
This was Akshay Kumar's reaction
The filmmaker revealed Akshay's reaction: "Akshay told me, 'Prince sir, if it happens, let it be. Otherwise, let's forget it.' More evil forces were creating needless issues."
Hera Pheri 3 production to start in 2026
After the success of the first two parts, the third film is expected to start shooting next year. Priyadarshan also revealed he might retire after completing Hera Pheri 3.
