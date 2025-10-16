Prithviraj Sukumaran thrilled fans on his 43rd birthday by unveiling the action-packed first glimpse of his film Khalifa, where he plays Aamir Ali, a feared gold smuggler seeking vengeance

Prithviraj Sukumaran surprised his fans on his 43rd birthday by releasing the first glimpse of his upcoming action drama Khalifa. The teaser, filled with intense action sequences, presents him as Aamir Ali, a notorious gold smuggler. Fans quickly reacted with excitement and fire emojis on social media.

To mark his birthday, Prithviraj shared the poster and teaser link on Instagram. He hinted that the film revolves around revenge passed down through generations, promising that Aamir Ali’s story will unfold during the next Onam season. Khalifa, announced in 2022, is set against the backdrop of the gold mafia and is expected to be shot extensively in the UAE.

The actor is also gearing up for a new collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra, produced by Junglee Pictures. The project, announced earlier this year, has already built strong anticipation. In an interview with Zoom, Prithviraj said he is very excited about the script and praised Meghna Gulzar’s filmmaking skills, expressing confidence that Daayra will turn out to be a powerful feature film. He added that he is particularly looking forward to sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor, as the story mainly focuses on their two characters.

Prithviraj was last seen in Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Set in a politically charged Kashmir, the film follows Colonel Vijay Menon, played by Prithviraj, a man known for his honesty and dedication. Kajol appears as Meera, his strong-willed wife, while Ibrahim Ali Khan plays Harman, a conflicted young man facing his past. Sarzameen premiered on OTT on July 25 and earned appreciation for its gripping story and strong performances.