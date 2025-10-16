Image Credit : X

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates his 43rd birthday on October 16. Over the last two decades, he has become a versatile figure in Indian cinema, working successfully as an actor, director, and producer. His acting career began in 2002 with Ranjith Balakrishnan’s romantic drama Nandanam. In 2011, he received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam for Indian Rupee. Prithviraj made his directorial debut in 2019 with Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, which became one of the highest-grossing films in Malayalam cinema. Apart from Malayalam films, he is known in Bollywood for Aiyyaa (2012) with Rani Mukerji, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Sarzameen (2025) with Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. He is married to Supriya Menon, and they have a daughter, Alankrita Menon Prithviraj.