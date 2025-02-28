Preity Zinta to join politics? BJP or Congress? Which political party she will unite

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta opened up about whether she will soon enter politics. Actress Says 'Various Parties Have Offered Rajya Sabha Seats'

Preity Zinta's successful acting career dominated our screens in the 2000s. After going to Los Angeles and marrying Gene Goodenough, she took a vacation from Bollywood, but she is now preparing to make her big comeback in Lahore 1947. The actress recently hosted an AMA session on X, during which fans quizzed her about her future career steps. Some even wondered if the actress might soon enter politics.

One admirer questioned Preity, “You are truly a ‘Soldier’ dear Preity!! Hats off to you! Just curious. Any plans to join politics?" The actress replied, “No! No politics for me. Over the years, various political parties have offered me tickets & Rajya Sabha seats, but I have politely declined as it’s not what I want." She added, “Calling me a soldier is not completely wrong because I am a soldier’s daughter & a soldier’s sister 😀 We fauji kids/ army brats are wired different. We are not North Indian or South Indian or Himachalis or Bengalis, etc. We are just Indians 🇮🇳 & yes patriotism & national pride is in our blood. If you know, you know 🤩 Ting!"

Another fan asked Preity, “#Pzchat Did the things you went through (got attacked by a political party) change your political opinion?" She replied, “I’m surprised at how toxic social media in India has become & how, every comment & observation is weighed on a political scale. I’m not a politician, nor am I interested in politics, but as a normal person, I find this deeply disturbing. Having said that, I’m also not a delicate darling or a pushover that anyone can try & bully me, so if anyone tries, they will be in for a rude shock."

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta is preparing to make a comeback in films. In 1947, she will appear in Lahore alongside Sunny Deol. Aamir Khan Productions will produce it. While the film's excitement was already strong, director Rajkumar Santoshi increased expectations by revealing that AR Rahman and Javed Akhtar would also appear in it.

