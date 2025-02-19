Prateik Babbar, Priya Banerjee drop gorgeous pics from their mehendi ceremony– Check out

Newlyweds Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee shared stunning pictures from their mehendi ceremony, delighting fans. The couple, who married on Valentine’s Day, twinned in red outfits.
 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Newlyweds Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee treated fans with some new pictures from their mehendi ceremony. On Tuesday, the actor couple shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Mehendi #priyaKAprateik." Prateik and Priya are twinning in red outfits. In one picture, they share a sweet kiss.

In another photo, Priya showed off her minimal mehendi with Prateik. Netizens pour congratulatory comments and shower love with red heart emojis on the post.

Prateik married Priya on Valentine's Day and shared a couple of pictures from their wedding ceremony.
"I'll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik," their post read.
 

Adding to the grandeur, Prateik and Priya wore ethereal ensembles from a special collection by Tarun Tahiliani and Jewellery by Khurana Jewellery House. They were twinning in ivory and gold ensembles.
 

Prateik made his relationship with Priya official on Valentine's Day last year. He was previously married to Sanya Sagar, but they reportedly parted ways during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019.
 

On the professional front, Prateik was recently seen in Khwaabon Ka Jhamela alongside Sayani Gupta.
The film features Prateik as Zubin, a finance whiz who is calculative about everything, and Sayani as Ruby, a spirited intimacy coordinator with a few tricks up her sleeve. It is directed by Danish Aslam. 

