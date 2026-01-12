Prashant Tamang Death Mystery: Wife Martha Alley Clarifies What Really Happened
Indian Idol Season 3 winner Prashant Tamang passed away at 43 on Sunday, shocking fans and the music industry. The real reason behind his sudden death has now been revealed.
How did Prashant Tamang die?
Prashant Tamang’s wife, Martha Alley, confirmed to ANI that his death was natural. The Indian Idol Season 3 winner peacefully passed away in his sleep, bringing shock and grief to fans and the music industry.
Wife of Prashant Tamang Thanks Fans
Martha Alley thanked everyone for their support, saying, "Calls and messages are pouring in from around the world. Friends and strangers alike are sending flowers and gathering to pay their final respects to him."
Martha Alley Called Prashant “Great”
Martha added, "This is very emotional for me. Please keep loving him as always. He was a great soul, a kind person, and I hope everyone remembers him that way."
Martha Slept Beside Prashant
Martha Alley denied any foul play in Prashant Tamang's death, saying, "It was natural. He passed away in his sleep, and I was right beside him when it happened."
Prashant Became Father Two Years Ago
Prashant Tamang, the winner of Indian Idol 3 in 2007, was a singer and actor. He married Martha Alley in 2011, and the couple welcomed their daughter Aria in 2022. He also appeared in Paatal Lok 2.
