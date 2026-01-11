Indian Idol winner Prashant Tamang's death is being mourned by the Gurkha community and fans. GSSS President Andrew Gurung called it 'painful news'. His wife confirmed it was a natural death, while police await the postmortem report.

Gorkha Shaheed Sewa Samiti (GSSS) National President, Andrew Gurung, on Sunday expressed shock over the death of singer and actor Prashant Tamang, winner of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol, describing it as "painful news" for both the Gurkha community and all Indians.

Gorkha community mourns 'painful' loss

Speaking to ANI, Gurung said, "We are in shock to learn this news. He had brought glory to the name of Gurkhas. He was a good actor, he had a good heart and was always helpful. This is truly painful news for the Gurkha community and for all Indians."

"His body will be dispatched from the Hospital tomorow... His mortal remains will be taken to Darjeeling. They will be kept there for a day or two. After that, his last rites will be performed in the presence of his family members and the villagers... It seemed like this happened due to a heart problem... It was a natural death," he added.

'It was a natural death': Wife Martha Aley

Earlier, his wife, Martha Aley, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and condolences from fans and well-wishers around the world following Tamang's death.

"Thank you to everyone. I've been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don't know, I've been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time," she said.

She added, "It's really overwhelming for me and please love him as you have loved him earlier. He was a great soul, he was a great human. I hope you remember him like that."

Addressing speculation over his sudden demise, Martha Aley clarified that there was no suspicious circumstance involved.

"It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time," she said.

Prashant Tamang was widely admired by his fans. His death has triggered an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow artists, and public figures, many of whom have taken to social media to pay tribute to his life and legacy.

In a message to Tamang's fans, Martha Aley thanked them for standing by the singer throughout his career and urged them to pray for his departed soul.

"I would love to thank them right now, because I've never been out, but I've always seen people supporting him through messages, through reels, through his songs, through his work, and thank you so much for all the love and support you have always given him, and I would always appreciate more love to him right now he's not with us anymore, but...I would really appreciate that you would just pray for his departed soul, so please do pray for him," she shared.

Police await postmortem report

ADCP South-West Delhi, Abhimanyu Poswal, shared official updates about his death and noted that it will be tough to "point out anything suspicious" until the final "postmortem report comes".

ADCP South-West Delhi, Abhimanyu Poswal, shared official updates about his death and told ANI, "At 3.10 today, an MLC was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. We received information that Prashant Tamang, a r/o of Raghunagar, was declared brought dead at the hospital. An Investigation Officer visited there and received the MLC."

"Crime team and FSL team reached the residence of the deceased and collected evidence. At present, for postmortem examination, the body has been sent to DDU hospital, so that we get to know the cause of death. His wife and daughter lived with him, and it was his wife who had brought him to the hospital. Her statement and other things have been recorded. It will be tough to point out anything suspicious until the final postmortem report comes," he added.

A look at Prashant Tamang's career

Hailing from West Bengal's Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3. Besides cementing his position in music, he also entered acting, famously appearing in 'Paatal Lok Season 2'.

He is also expected to be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming film, 'Battle of Galwan'. (ANI)