Prabhas reveals Emergency star Kangana Ranaut's career, life SECRET

Actresses often share their life secrets only with close friends. Actor Prabhas has revealed a secret that Kangana Ranaut shared with him.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 10:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 10:30 AM IST

An actress's career path is unpredictable. Some star actresses have met tragic ends, while others have unexpectedly become sensations. Kangana Ranaut, with no prior film background, shone in Bollywood and won hearts. Now, as a BJP MP, she's begun a new chapter. Her life is full of exciting twists and turns, some of which have recently come to light.

article_image2

Kangana Ranaut has openly shared many events from her career and life. However, she confided some secrets only to close friends. During the filming of 'Ek Niranjan' with Prabhas, she shared a life secret, which has now been revealed.

article_image3

Kangana made her Telugu debut with 'Ek Niranjan.' During filming, she shared many aspects of her life with Prabhas, including her small-town origins and lack of film connections. She also recounted various life events.

article_image4

During a trip to Kerala with friends, an astrologer predicted Kangana's acting career. Unaware of the film industry then, she later became a Bollywood sensation, fulfilling the prophecy. Prabhas revealed this information.

article_image5

Prabhas shared information about Kangana Ranaut during the 'Radhe Shyam' promotions, discussing her career's ups and downs and challenges. He also mentioned that acting in 'Baahubali' was a miracle in his life.

